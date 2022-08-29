ECP requires Imran Khan to submit record by Sep 7

ECP has ordered Imran Khan to produce a list of his assets in response to a toshakhana referral filed against him by Speaker of the National Assembly Raja Pervaiz Ashraf

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja presided over the proceedings, with Khalid Ishaq representing the National Assembly secretariat and Barrister Gohar representing Imran Khan

The hearing has been postponed until August 29

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has ordered Imran Khan to produce a list of his assets in response to a toshakhana referral filed against him by Speaker of the National Assembly Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, BOL News reported on Monday.

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja presided over the proceedings, with Khalid Ishaq representing the National Assembly secretariat and Barrister Gohar representing Imran Khan.

“We were unable to submit the record due to engagements during an FIA case,” he explained. “This is just for the record.” “Why is it taking so long?” the CEC inquired, ordering him to produce the record before the next hearing on September 7. Imran Khan is under investigation for allegedly concealing Toshakhana gifts.

During the previous hearing, the Election Commission of Pakistan rejected Imran Khan’s counsel’s request for a three-week extension to submit an answer to the Toshkhana reference.

Gohar Khan informed the country’s supreme electoral body at the start of the hearing that they needed time to obtain asset disclosure documents. We are investigating whether or not someone declared iPhones and watches in his assets statement.

Imran Khan’s counsel asked the Election Commission of Pakistan for three weeks to submit an answer to the Toshakhana reference, but the request was denied. The hearing has been postponed until August 29.