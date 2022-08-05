ECP retains Ch Shujaat Hussain as PML-Q president

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Friday retained Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain as Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) president.
Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) President Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain filed an application with the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to stop intra-party elections.
Barrister Umar Aslam in his argument before the ECP said Kamil Ali Agha, who is PML-Q Punjab secretary-general chaired the party’s huddle illegally and announced intra-party elections.
As per rules, the provincial office-bearer of any political party does not enjoy such right over through party’s chief and central secretary-general.
He stated that the intra-party elections are scheduled for August 10 without the permission of the party president and secretary general.
