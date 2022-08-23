ECP to call off second phase of LG polls in Sindh

ISLAMABAD: Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja on Tuesday headed the meeting where the second phase of Sindh’s Local Government (LG) elections were discussed. During the briefing, it was observed that elections in Thatta, Badin, and Jamshoro would be called off till further notice, BOL News reported.

According to the details, the Election Commission had advised the provincial election commissioner of Sindh to present a report related to the flood situation in the cities of the province. During the briefing, it was discussed that Hyderabad, Thatta, and Malir districts received heavy rainfall. CEC proclaimed that the situation in 90 percent of Karachi is clear and elections can be carried out according to the schedule.

In their letters to the election commission, the DCs of Jamshoro and Tando Allahyar districts requested the postponement of the 2nd round of the LG Polls in their districts for 45 and 60 days, respectively.

A day earlier, the Malir deputy commissioner informed the ECP in a letter that the district of Malir had been severely damaged by the current monsoon season, and that many inhabited areas remained inaccessible and lacking in basic necessities as a result of heavy rains.

Sindh received record-breaking rain this year as torrential rains have devastated the province with heavy floods. According to the Chief Minister of Sindh, Murad Ali Shah, in most places, the province received rainfall of up to 300 mm.