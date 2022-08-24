Advertisement
ECP postpones LG election in Karachi

ECP to decide on LG polls in Karachi

  • Election Commission of Pakistan postponed LG polls on Sindh Govt request
  • IG Sindh and other institutions have also wanted to delay in election
  • New date for LG election will be announced soon
KARACHI-The Election Commission of (ECP) on Wednesday postponed second phase of Sindh local government elections scheduled to held 28 August in Karachi division on the request of provincial government.

This was decided in the meeting  chaired by  Chief Election Commissioner. The Provincial Election Commissioner Sindh has participated in the meeting through video link. In the meeting, the issue of local body elections of Karachi Division was discussed.

The IG Sindh , Provincial Election Commissioner and other institutions have also supported the Sindh government stance

Earlier, Sindh government has requested the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to postpone the second phase of the local bodies elections in Karachi and Hyderabad Divisions as it would be difficult to hold the elections due to continuous rains badly damaging the infrastructure.

The provincial government said another rain spell in Sindh was expected from Tuesday, as per the Met Office.

The government further said the police and other relevant departments were engaged in relief operations in interior Sindh. It would be difficult to provide security for the elections in such emergency situation.

Meanwhile, the spokesperson for the ECP has said that the local bodies elections in Karachi Division would be held as per the schedule on Aug 28.

