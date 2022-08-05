ECP to hear disqualification reference against Imran Khan on Aug 18

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Friday fixed the case of disqualification for hearing against Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan for allegedly hiding his assets.

The ECP team, headed by Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja, will hold hearing of the disqualification case on August 18.

The Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) and National Assembly speaker had filed the disqualification reference against Imran under Article 63.

Meanwhile, the election commission also issued a show cause notice to former prime minister Imran Khan directing it to appear himself or send a counsel on August 23. The ECP directed him to tell if why his prohibited funds should not be confiscated.

On Aug 2, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb had said the federal government would implement Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP)’s verdict in PTI’s prohibited funding case as per the law.

In a statement, she had said the verdict of the election commission had confirmed the crimes of PTI chief Imran Khan who had allegedly received foreign funding from various countries including Israel, India, the US and Canada.

Demanding him to resign from party chairman seat, she had said Imran Khan was not Sadiq and Ameen. She had said Imran Khan had stoked anarchy in Pakistan through illegal foreign funding.

The ECP had unanimously declared that the PTI received funding from prohibited sources.

A three-member bench of the election commission headed by Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja had announced the verdict in PTI’s prohibited funding case in Islamabad on Tuesday.