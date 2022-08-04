ECP working as political rival, says Asad Umar

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) leader and former federal minister for planning and development Asad Umar on Thursday said unfortunately, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) was working as a political rival.

Talking to media, Asad Umar said the Pakistani people did not trust the institute. He said the provincial assemblies of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab had made a decision that they did not trust the chief election commissioner and ECP members and they had approved resolution in this regard.

He claimed that the largest party of the company was the PTI. It was not possible that the ECP take decision by becoming a party, if you wanted to run democracy, he maintained.

The PTI leader said seven to eight decisions had been announced against the PTI. It was clear that a conspiracy was being hatched, he said adding that the prohibited funding case contained a conspiracy.

Also Read Prohibited funding case: Govt to implement ECP’s verdict against PTI, says Marriyum ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Tuesday said the...

Advertisement

He said the ECP was working as a subsidiary institute of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) and people no more trusted it.

He said millions of people were going to attend PTI chief Imran Khan’s public rally.

On August 2, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb had said the federal government would implement the ECP verdict in PTI’s prohibited funding case as per the law.

In a statement, she had said the verdict of the election commission had confirmed the crimes of PTI chief Imran Khan who had received foreign funding from various countries including Israel, India, the US and Canada.

Demanding him to resign from party chairman seat, she had said Imran Khan was not Sadiq and Ameen. She had said Imran Khan stoked anarchy in Pakistan through illegal foreign funding.

The ECP had unanimously declared that the PTI received funding from prohibited sources.

Advertisement

A three-member bench of the election commission headed by Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja had announced the verdict in PTI’s prohibited funding case.