Educational institutions in Balochistan will remain closed till Sept 2

On the instruction of Balochistan Education Minister, in view of weather conditions, the holidays have been extended till September 2 in all educational institutions across the province.

Provincial Minister Mir Naseebullah Marri on Sunday said that all schools, colleges and other educational institutions would remain closed till Friday (Sept 2) across the province as a number of institutions had been damaged by rains in many districts.

He said that Secretary Schools and Secretary Higher Education had been directed to issue notifications for holiday’s extension.

Also Read PM announces Rs10 billion grant for Balochistan flood victims PM announced a grant of Rs10 billion for Balochistan province to manage...

Meanwhile, Sindh Education Department has announced to reopen the all education institutions from Monday (tomorrow), as per a TV report.

Advertisement

Earlier the Education Department, Government of Sindh announced that all public and private educational institutions would remain closed on 26th and 27th August due to a rain emergency.

Sindh Education Minister Syed Sardar Ali Shah said that flood-like situations still persisted in many districts and relief camps had been set up in schools and colleges.

Two days’ holiday on August 24 (Wednesday) and 25 (Thursday) were also in all schools and colleges across Sindh.

On the other hand, the Sindh government declared 23 districts of the province as calamity-hit.

As per details, due to the recent rains and the damages caused by it, 23 districts have been declared catastrophic. The data shared by Minister of Information revealed that 239 people died and 701 were injured in Sindh due to stormy rains.

In Hyderabad division, 31,684 houses have been partially destroyed and 25,812 houses were completely ruined, while 830 cattle have also been killed.

Advertisement

In Mirpur Khas Division, 90,070 houses were partially destroyed and 23,587 houses were completely shattered, while 348 cattle were killed and livestock was damaged.

In Shaheed Benazirabad Division, 54,962 houses have been partially destroyed and 23587 houses have been completely shattered. While 696 cattle were also killed.

In Sukkur division, 8,850 partially while 2,311 houses were completely destroyed and 75 cattle were also killed.

In Larkana Division, 24 people died during the last 24 hours, so far 43,096 houses were partially destroyed and 53,640 houses were completely destroyed, while 1,201 animals were also killed.