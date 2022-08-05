Emergency in rain, flood-affected areas imposed

On the instructions of the Prime Minister, the Federal government has imposed an emergency in the rain and flood-affected areas for resolving their problems.

According to Prime Minister’s Office, for this purpose Prime Minister has directed the Finance Ministry to release five billion rupees to NDMA immediately.

The Prime Minister constituted a high-level committee between NDMA and Provincial Disaster Management Authorities to carry out rescue and relief work effectively.

The committee consists of Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal, Minister for Communications Maulana Asad Mehmood, Minister for Housing and Works Maulana Abdul Wasi, Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Murtaza Javed Abbasi, Advisor to the Prime Minister for Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan Qamar Zaman Kaira, Chairman NDMA and Secretary Communications.

The Prime Minister directed that the committee should hold its meeting today and submit its suggestions to improve coordination between federal and provincial institutions.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said the provincial governments should send reports based on authentic information to the federal government so that the damage caused by floods and rains can be estimated as soon as possible.

The Prime Minister stressed that the development work in the country needs to be adapted to the climate change priorities to avoid the damages caused by floods and rains in the future.

Addressing here at a public gathering in Dera Ghazi Khan on Friday, the prime minister said the demand for a water channel by the locals would be fulfilled soon.

The prime minister vowed to leave no stone unturned till every flood victim was provided relief.

The prime minister said as per the 2010’s National Finance Commission award, around 58 percent of the resources went to the provinces and called upon the provincial governments to address the needs of the people.

He recalled that during his chief ministership, he utilized the funds of Punjab to launch the development projects.

The prime minister said the federal government was committed to providing relief to the people affected by floods and ensuring their early rehabilitation.

He emphasized ensuring that the compensation be disbursed among the victims.

He said the federal government had increased the cash assistance for injured people from Rs25,000 to 250,000 and had also announced a similar compensation of Rs0.5 million for both mud and concrete houses damaged completely and Rs 0.2 million for partially hit ones.

He urged the departments concerned to take measures in advance to cater to new rain spells in the flood-affected areas.

The prime minister also mentioned that August 5 was a reminder of the ruthless barbarity meted out to the Kashmiris of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

He said Pakistan would continue to support the just right of Kashmiris for their self-determination and condemn India’s illegal revocation of the special status of Jammu and Kashmir.

Earlier, during his visit to the flood-hit areas of south Punjab including Dera Ghazi Khan, Rojhan and Rajanpur, he called the need for a joint survey by federal and provincial governments to assess the damages in the wake of floods.

The prime minister on the occasion was given a briefing by the authorities concerned regarding the ongoing relief and rehabilitation work in the area including supply of food, drinking water and basic health facilities to the displaced people staying at temporary shelters.

Federal Minister for Information Marriyum Aurangzeb, Special Adviser Ataullah Tarar, Member National Assembly Sardar Riaz Mehmood Khan Mazari, Aslam Bhootani and Chairman National Disaster Management Authority Lt Gen Akhtar Nawaz accompanied the prime minister.