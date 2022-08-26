EU allocates €1.8 million in humanitarian aid for flood victims

BRUSSELS: The European Union (EU) has announced to provide €1.8 million in humanitarian aid to families affected by flash floods across Pakistan.

The aid funding will assist affected people in some of the hardest-hit districts of Sindh, Balochistan, Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provinces.

European Commissioner for Crisis Management, Janez Lenarcic, said unusually heavy monsoon rains have led to deadly flash floods in Pakistan.

“While the assessment on the ground is ongoing, we expect more than 1 million people having lost their homes and in need of direct assistance. The EU contribution underlines our commitment to the people of Pakistan and enables our partners to provide life-saving aid to those most affected,” he said.

Pakistani Ambassador to EU Asad Majeed Khan thanked the European Commissioner for EU’s continued support for the flood affected in Pakistan.

The funding is allocated to EU humanitarian partners operating on the ground to meet the immediate needs of flood-stricken families, including through the provision of temporary emergency shelter, food and clean water, cash transfers and primary healthcare services.

This latest funding comes in addition to last week’s allocation of €350,000 in aid to help people in Pakistan’s flood-affected province of Balochistan.

Pakistan’s Ambassador to EU Asad Majeed Khan said the European Union (EU) is providing €350,000 (nearly Rs76 million) to provide crucial humanitarian assistance provided to families affected by severe flooding.

He said the funds are being provided for flood affected population through EU’s urgent response mechanism – Humanitarian Aid department of the European Commission (ECHO).

“Given the epic scale of the disaster all such contributions are a source of great relief for affected populations,” the ambassador said.

He also shared a statement by EU which highlighted that the aid will focus on addressing the urgent needs of those most affected in some of the hardest-hit districts of Jhal Magsi and Lasbella in Balochistan. The EU is funding humanitarian aid operations in Pakistan since the 1990s.

