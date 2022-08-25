EU to provide immediate relief assistance for flood victims

BRUSSELS: European Union (EU) has announced to provide €350,000 in immediate relief assistance for flood victims in Pakistan.

Pakistan Ambassador to EU Asad Majeed Khan said the European Union (EU) is providing €350,000 (nearly Rs76 million) to provide crucial humanitarian assistance provided to families affected by severe flooding, which has wreaked havoc across many parts of Pakistan

He said the funds are being provided for flood affected population through EU’s urgent response mechanism – Humanitarian Aid department of the European Commission (ECHO)

“Given the epic scale of the disaster all such contributions are a source of great relief for affected populations,” the ambassador said.

He also shared a statement by EU which highlighted that the aid will focus on addressing the urgent needs of those most affected in some of the hardest-hit districts of Jhal Magsi and Lasbella in Balochistan.

Pakistan is facing some of the worst floods which have affected all four provinces in the country, displacing millions from their homes.

China has expressed deep condolences to flood victims in Balochistan and Sindh and announced to provide emergency humanitarian aid, including tents and other urgently needed relief material.

Chinese foreign ministry’s spokesperson State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi expressed condolences to Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari since the floods in Pakistan.

The spokesperson said 4,000 tents, 50,000 blankets, 50,000 tarpaulins and other reserves provided by China under the framework of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor’s social and people’s livelihood cooperation have been put into the front line of disaster relief.

Taking into account the current disaster situation in Pakistan, he said China has decided to provide an additional batch of emergency humanitarian aid including 25,000 tents and other urgently needed relief materials, and strive to deliver it as quickly as possible.

The Red Cross Society of China will provide emergency cash assistance of US$300,000 to the Pakistan Red Crescent Society. The spokesperson said China will continue to promote bilateral cooperation in disaster prevention and climate change and other fields.

