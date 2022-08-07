Every era has its Yazids, says PTI chairman Imran Khan

Imran Khan has said that every era has its Yazids, adding that Pakistan is facing Yazidiyat (fascism) today in the form of rule by a faction of crooks & their handlers brought to power through US regime change conspiracy.

He in his tweet issued on Sunday observed that the people of Kufa, despite knowing our beloved Prophet (PBUH)’s Grandson was on the path of truth, did not come to help out of fear of Yazid & allowed the greatest tragedy of Islam to happen.

The PTI chairman asked whether our people would always bow down before this conspiracy in fear or, as a nation, face up to the challenge.

He maintained that on 13 Aug at our Haqeeqi Azadi jalsa he would announce their plan to counter this fascism.

Earlier on Friday, Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan announced to contest by-election on all nine seats of the National Assembly vacated by PTI MNAs after acceptance of their resignations.

He announced this in a meeting with senior journalists in Islamabad.

It merits here to mention that Speaker of National Assembly Raja Parvaiz Ashraf had accepted the resignations of the nine MNAs. Elections in the nine constituencies are scheduled to be held on September 25.

Imran Khan said, “They want to single out me. I will fight them in every field. They think that they will get me disqualified. Insha Allah, they will not be able to get me disqualified,” he said.

He said the general elections will be held this year.