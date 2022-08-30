Flood will never be used as an excuse to open trade with India

Modi’s actions are not only anti-Muslim but also anti-humanity

We will strongly opposes such decisions

Advertisement

Karachi-former federal minister and Central Senior Vice-President of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Fawad Chaudhry on Tuesday said that floods will never be used as an excuse to open trade with India.

Fawad Chaudhry, in his tweet on the social networking website Twitter, wrote that the imported government began to use the flood as an excuse to do business with India, such actions are unacceptable by backing the atrocities and violence in Kashmir.

Fawad Chaudhry writes in the tweet that Modi’s actions are not only anti-Muslim but also anti-humanity, trade with India cannot be done without these actions.

He said that the flood will not be used as an excuse to open trade with India.

Fawad Chaudhry further said that he strongly opposes such decisions.

Advertisement

Earlier, Finance Minister Miftah Ismail said that the government could “consider importing vegetables and other edible items from India” to facilitate people after recent floods destroyed crops across the country.

Ismail was addressing a press conference in Islamabad and commented in response to a question.

The finance minister said the prices of vegetables had risen considerably due to shortages and that he had discussed the issue with the commerce and finance secretaries. He added that they would take a plan to the prime minister in a day or two.

Also Read Finance Minister Miftah Ismail said govt may import vegetables and other edible things from India after flood Finance Minister Miftah Ismail says the government may consider importing vegetables from...