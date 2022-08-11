Exclusive interview of Imran Khan with Sami Ibrahim on Bol TV at 8pm tonight

Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan will be a guest in Bol TV’s most illustrious programme “Tajzia” to be hosted by Sami Ibrahim.

The “Tajzia” which is one the most renowned programme in Pakistan, will be aired at 8pm tonight.

During the programme, the PTI chairman will reveal what announcements he is going to make at Lahore public gathering being held on August 13.

He will also apprise the Pakistani nation about the resurrection of the Taliban’s activities in Swat and what expected effects could be developed in the wake of drone attacks.

Advertisement

The former prime minister will as well open his heart about the relationship with Punjab Chief Minister Pervaiz Elahi.

Earlier on Wednesday, speaking to the PTI workers and supporters thru a video link, Imran Khan blamed the PML-N coalition government for hatching a conspiracy to pit his party against the Pakistan army.

He further said a plot was being made to ban the PTI following the verdict of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) in the prohibited funding case

“They have prepared a conspiracy to crush the PTI and the Election Commission of Pakistan is also involved in the conspiracy,” the PTI chairman alleged.