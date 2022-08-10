Explosive-laden motorcycle detonates in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: A suspected explosive-laden motorcycle exploded after crashing with another bike in Bara Kahu area of Islamabad.

Three people including a passerby were seriously injured in the incident. The injured have been shifted to PIMS hospital where they remain in serious condition.

Police suspected the motorcycle was carrying explosives. Police have also found a detonator, wires and explosive matter from the site of the incident. Police took the motorcycle into custody and started further investigation.

Police received a report of an accident in the area. When police arrived, they found the fuel tank of the motorcycle had exploded. Police suspected the explosion occurred by a detonator.

It is yet to determine whether the incident was an act of terrorism. The area is near the Islamabad motorway and there is a high presence of police and law-enforcement agencies to maintain law and order.

Advertisement

Earlier this month, two police officials were martyred and two others injured in a hand grenade explosion in Garden area of Karachi.

Police said the grenade blew up in front of Garden headquarters’ armoury, martyring two officials. They were identified as Constable Sabir, 45, and Shehzad, 40, while two others were seriously wounded.

According to police, the hand grenade exploded in the station’s armoury while it was being cleaned. The incident is being termed as an accident and terrorism was ruled out. Police said further investigation into the occurrence is currently underway while the bomb disposal squad was summoned.

Also Read Two people slain in Kabul temple explosions Three blasts struck a Sikh-Hindu temple in Kabul's Police District 4 on...