Fawad demands independent panel to probe Shahbaz Gill’s torture

PTI leaders submitted torture evidence at Police Headquarters

Fawad Chaudhry proposed forming an independent panel

He suggested Shireen Mazari, Khawaja Saad Rafique and Mustafa Nawaz Khokar should be part of the panel

ISLAMABAD: Several PTI leaders including Fawad Chaudhry and Shireen Mazari visited the Police Line Headquarters on Saturday to record statements and submit evidence on the torture of Shahbaz Gill.

Islamabad Police have launched an investigation into the torture claims and have been to submit a report in court. PTI has claimed that Shahbaz Gill was brutally tortured in police custody and and announced to protest in his support.

Police released an advertisement to receive statements over the allegations as part of their probe. Several PTI leaders reached the Central Police Line Headquarters reached in Sector H-11 to record their statements.

PTI’s focal person on legal affairs Hassaan Niazi said they have submitted their statements to IG Islamabad and pictures of torture. “Hope they don’t get tampered. We even submitted pictures of torture. Hoping justice will be done. Say no to Torture in Custody,” he said in a tweet.

Fawad Chaudhry demanded that an independent panel — comprising former human rights minister Shireen Mazari, PPP’s Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar and PML-N’s Khawaja Saad Rafique — shall be constituted to probe the “custodial torture” of Shahbaz Gill.

Talking to media outside the capital’s Police Lines Headquarters today, Fawad Chaudhry asserted that torture, whether physical or mental, won’t be allowed under any circumstances. He said the photos speak volumes of what Shahbaz Gill went through in police custody.

He suggested that an independent panel should be formed to investigate the torture claims and those who tortured Gill should be revealed to the public. He urged the Supreme Court to take notice of the incident and take a stand against torture.

He said judges of the Islamabad High Court should look at magistrates who are giving remand despite evidence of torture. He commended the Islamabad magistrate for ruling that Shahbaz Gill was not in good health and medical reports did not reflect his physical condition. The magistrate had ordered to shift Gill to PIMS and ordered to re-examine him.

Fawad alleged that the PML-N wanted Gill to be remanded into police custody so that he could be forced to pass a statement against Imran Khan.

He said they won’t accept any inquiry conducted by the Islamabad police and demanded an independent panel. He added that the PTI would not remain quiet against the torture and will protest over the mistreatment of their incarcerated party member.

