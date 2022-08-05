Senior Leader of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Fawad Chaudhry addressing a press conference in Islamabad on Friday. Screengrab/ Bol News

Senior Leader of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Fawad Chaudhry has announced that the PTI will hold a big public gathering in Islamabad after two days where the party will give a dateline to the government for the announcement of general elections in the country.

He said this while addressing a press conference in Islamabad on Friday.

Chaudhry Fawad further said that it would be disastrous for the country and its economy if the imported government were given more time.

He urged the government to dissolve the assemblies within a month.

He also strongly condemned the campaign, spreading misinformation about the tragedy of Army helicopter crash in Lasbela on social media.

He added that whoever was involved in the anti-tragedy drive, must be condemned.

He criticised the Election Commission of Pakistan for fulfilling the wishes of the PML-N and PPP.

Earlier, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan demanded a weekly report in a crucial move regarding the governance of the Punjab government.

Imran Khan sought a weekly report regarding the performance of the Punjab government and ensured the completion of development projects in Punjab as early as possible.

The PTI chief also instructed the ministers to ensure 14-hour work on daily basis and to resolve the issues of the locals.

Earlier, Imran Khan finalized the 21-member Punjab cabinet in a meeting in the Punjab Cabinet via video link from Islamabad in the Chief Minister’s House.

It should be noted that Dr. Yasmin Rashid, Mian Aslam Iqbal, Mian Mahmood-ul-Rashid, Murad Ras, Ali Afzal Sahi and Latif Nazar have been included in the Punjab Cabinet.

In the cabinet, Raja Basharat, Nawabzdah Mansoor, Sardar Mohsin Laghari, Ghazanfar Abbas Chhina, Sardar Shahabuddin, Sardar Hasnain Bahadur Darishak, Element Majeed Niazi, Malik Taimur, Munib Cheema, Ali Abbas Shah will also be the part.