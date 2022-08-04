Federal Cabinet decides to place Imran’s name on ECL

The federal cabinet has decided to place the name of PTI chairman Imran Khan on the Exit Control List (ECL).

Talking to Bol News TV, former interior minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed condemned the government’s move and termed it a foolish action.

He observed that the federal government had gone confused with the popularity of Imran Khan, adding that the government’s act would enhance the fame of Imran Khan.

He further said that Imran Khan had no intention to go to any foreign country and even for long time he has not gone to see his children in London.

Giving an interview to a private TV channel aired on Wednesday night, former prime minister and Tehreek-i-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan said that he will be happy if the government places his name on ECL.

He further said that he had no intention to go abroad as he had no businesses in foreign countries and did not intend to do shopping there.

Talking about the Election Commission of Pakistan’s verdict in PTI foreign funding case, he said that the Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja was a biased person and opponent of the PTI, adding that he knew the verdict before its announcement as the CEC was the man of the PML-N.

Imran blamed that the CEC had given the verdict against the PTI on the directives of the alliance government.

Meanwhile, on the call of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan, party leaders and workers are advised to reach F-9 Park on Thursday against the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) verdict on the PTI prohibited funding case.

The PTI chairman will address the protestors who are reaching across the country. According to Bol TV, a large number of workers have started gathering at the park.

Earlier, Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) leaders presented the charter of demands resolution to the Deputy Director of Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Asif Iqbal, BOL News reports.

According to the details, on the arrival of the PTI leaders at the ECP office, the main gates were closed and the PTI delegation was not allowed to get in. Lawyers’ forums in Islamabad also visited the ECP office in solidarity with PTI leaders.

The delegation of PTI left the ECP office after submitting their charter of demands.