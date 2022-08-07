FIA body formed to take action against smear campaign about army martyrs

ISLAMABAD: A Joint Investigation Committee of Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Cyber ​​Crime Wing has been formed to take action against smear campaign on social media against army martyrs.

The decision to take action against those who spread hate campaigns on social media against the martyrs has been taken.

Additional Director General Cyber ​​Crime Wing FIA Mohammad Jafar will lead the four-member team.

The joint investigation team includes Director Cyber ​​Crime North Waqaruddin Saeed, Additional Director Cyber ​​Crime Islamabad and Assistant Director Crime Wing Imran Haider.

The joint probe body will identify, arrest and prosecute the perpetrators of negative campaigning regarding the incident of martyrdom of army officers.

On August 5, the media wing of military, Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) had condemned social media campaign after the helicopter crash incident which had claimed lives of six army officers.

“The regretful social media campaign after unfortunate heli crash on 1 August has caused deep anguish and distress among Shuhada families and Rank & File of the Armed Forces,” the ISPR had said.

It had said while the whole nation stood with the institution in the difficult time, certain insensitive quarters resorted to hurtful and derogatory comments on social media which was unacceptable and highly condemnable.

All the six officers and a soldier, including Lt General Sarfraz Ali, Brig (Approved Major General) Amjad Hanif, Brig Muhammad Khalid, Major Saeed Ahmed, Major M. Talha Manan and Naik Mudassar Fayyaz had embraced Shahadat in a helicopter crash during flood operation in Balochistan earlier this month.

According to the ISPR, the wreckage of the unfortunate helicopter was found in Lasbela district.