FIR lodged against flood-affectees for protest during Wassan’s visit

KHAIRPUR: Khairpur police issued a first information report (FIR) on Sunday against flood victims who staged protests during Manzoor Wassan’s visit to flood-affected districts of the city. The police have filed a case against 30 flood victims for protesting and stopping Manzoor Wassan’s car during his visit to the Khairpur area.

The police have also arrested journalists who were present to cover the incident. In a similar case, rain-affected residents in Nawabshah paid the price for mounting a protest against the government when over 100 individuals were arrested for terrorism.

The rain-stricken inhabitants of Nawabshah protested against the government at Daulatpur for failing to provide financial aid following the devastating rains.

Following the filing of a case under the anti-terrorist statute, over 100 people, including 23 nominated individuals, faced terrorism accusations. Sindh province braced for more floods from overflowing rivers in the north on Sunday, as the death toll from this year’s monsoon surpassed 1,000.

The massive Indus River, which flows through Pakistan’s second-most populous province, is supplied by dozens of mountain tributaries to the north, but several of them have burst their banks due to heavy rains and glacier melt.

Officials have warned that torrents of water are anticipated to hit Sindh in the coming days, adding to the suffering of millions already affected by the floods.