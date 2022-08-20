Firdous Ashiq Awan offloaded from Dubai-bound flight

ISLAMABAD: Former information minister Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan was offloaded from a Dubai-bound flight for traveling on an official passport.

Dr Awan was traveling to Dubai from Islamabad International Airport to attend the Women’s Peace Cricket Cup. However, Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Immigration and Passport Department barred her from boarding for traveling on a blue official passport.

FIA officials also confiscated her official passport, saying they cannot be kept after official assignments are over or no longer holding posts. FIA officials said according to rules, the passport must be returned to the Home Ministry.

The officials said Dr Awan was traveling on a blue passport. She has been informed that she can no longer travel on a blue passport for not holding an official post.

While speaking to Bol News, Dr Awan said she was travelling to attend the Women’s Peace Cricket Cup in Dubai when she was offloaded from the flight.

Awan said she had received a visa on her blue passport. She added that she will wait till Monday and travel again after securing visa on her red passport.

It must be mentioned that Official passports have outer blue cover. They are issued to senators, members of the National Assembly, provincial ministers, judges of the Supreme Court of Pakistan and high courts, officers serving with the governments when abroad on official assignments, and other government officials.

Diplomatic passports are issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to diplomats and other similarly entitled categories. The outer cover colour of this passport type is red. Ordinary passports issued to regular Pakistani citizens, have green outer cover.

Firdous Ashiq Awan served as Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting from 2019 to 2020. She served as the Special Assistant to the Chief Minister of Punjab on Information and Culture from November 2020 to August 2021.

