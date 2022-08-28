Advertisement
Flood-affectees protest against artificial cut on LBOD drain in Badin  

Flood-affectees protest against artificial cut on LBOD drain in Badin. Image: File

In Badin, flood-affectees have been holding a protest at Kolba Pass for the last ten hours against carrying out an artificial cut on the LBOD dam drain by the civil administration.

The vehicular traffic from Badin to Tharparkar, Karachi, Hyderabad, Mirpurkhas and other cities has been suspended due to the protest, resultantly passengers are badly struck up in gridlock.

The protestors are of the view that if the district administration and elected representatives carried out an artificial cut on the LBOD dam drain so Badin’s major cities of Pingreeo, Shadi Larj, and Khoski would be submerged and millions of people would be homeless.

The protestors vowed that they would not let them carry out the artificial cut on the drain.

On the other side, police and civil administration with heavy machinery have arrived at the LBOD dam drain. The law and order situation in the area is very tense while this report is being filed.

