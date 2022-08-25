Flood and rains claims 79 people lives in KP

21 people lost their lives in Khyber region and in 16 in Mardan region

142 people were also injured in different rain and flood related incidents

A total 6,277 houses were partially damaged across the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Advertisement

Peshawar-As many as 79 people lost their lives in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) due to the rains and flood from June 15 to August 25, 2022.

According to the provincial Government’s flood damage report, a total of 79 people died due to the flood out of which 21 people lost their lives in the Khyber region and in 16 in the Mardan region.

The report showed that 142 people were also injured in different rain and flood-related incidents out of them 43 were injured in Dera Ismail Khan and 35 in Khyber region.

A total of 6,277 houses were partially damaged of which 3,194 were damaged in DI Khan and 1,485 partially damaged in Charsadda.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf-led provincial government has spent 109 million for relief activities out of which 50 million grant was issued to Swabi and more than 20 million to DI Khan.

Earlier, Advisor to Prime Minister on Political and Public Affairs Amir Muqam said the federal government would provide one million rupees as compensation to each flood-affected family of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Advertisement

He said the Communication Department has been directed to conduct a survey of the damages caused by the recent rains and floods in different parts of the province.

Pakistan has been braving heavy monsoon rainfalls this year as predicted by the Met Department and more showers are expected across the country.

Also Read Pakistan Weather Update: Centre announces Rs1 mn compensation for each flood-affected family of KP ISLAMABAD: Advisor to Prime Minister on Political and Public Affairs Amir Muqam...