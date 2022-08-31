106 men , 42 women and 39 children lost their lives

Lahore- As many as 187 people lost their lives in rain and flood-related incidents while 2023 others were also injured in flood-hit districts of Punjab province.

According to the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) report, 106 men, 42 women, and 39 innocent children were among those who died due to the flood. A total of 49 people died in Dera Ghazi Khan (DGK) and 22 people in Rajanpur.

The PDMA reports showed that 78 people died due to flood while 109 people died in other accidents across the province.

More than 450,083 people were affected by flood water out of which 223,415 were in Rajanpur, 212,838 in DG Khan,27,550 in Mianwali, and 5,000 Muzaffargarh.

PDMA report further revealed that 1,329,540 acres of land were affected by the flood, including 446,808 acres are agricultural land. The ready crops of various vegetables were also destroyed by floods.

Similarly, 46, 320 houses were affected by the flood. One railway track, 130 roads, 16 bridges, and 30 canals were also affected due to the flood in the province.

According to the PDMA report, 25,104 cattle were washed away in the flood channels out of which 136, 128 cattle and 68,976 small animals fell victim to the flood rails.

The government and district administration managed to save 12,491 animals and about 241 relief camps were set up for animals.

The Punjab government has established 167 relief camps to provide relief to the people in the affected areas, out of which 51 are operational. About 15,592 people have taken refuge in relief camps.

The government also distributed 29,963 tents in flood-affected areas.

