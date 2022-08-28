Floods in Pakistan 2022: Pakistan’s biggest Telethon by Bol TV network

Bol TV Network has organised Pakistan’s biggest Telethon to raise funds for flood victims. Bol media held a segment where the public can support people in affected areas.
Senior anchorperson Jasmeen Manzoor lead the transmission while a large number of personalities from social workers, businessmen, politicians, and celebrities joined the show.
Guest speaker Zafar Abbas from JDC Foundation and businessman Mirza Ishtiaq Baig had earlier joined the show. Renowned scholar Maulana Tariq Jameel was also invited for to recite prayers for the well-being of the flood victims and the nation.
Social worker Abrar-ul-Haq, celebrities Nadia Hussain, Hadiqa Kiani, and the representatives of welfare organisations also joined the special transmission.
People from across Pakistan and around the world have donated over Rs 10,000,000 for flood relief. Viewers can call to make their contribution on 0213-5091437.
Renowned Islamic scholar Maulana Tariq Jameel prayed for the flood victims.
پاکستان پرالله کا قہر نازل ہوا ہے
مولاناطارق جمیل دعاکرتےہوئےآبدیدہ ہوگئے #MaulanaTariqJameel #FloodInpakistan #BOLFloodCell #BreakingNews #BOLNews@jasmeenmanzoor @TariqJamilOFCL pic.twitter.com/E4rIG5PQL9
— BOLNetwork (@BOLNETWORK) August 28, 2022
CEO Al-Khidmat Foundation joined the telethon and said their organisation is working on the ground to provide the relief.
He said the nation is facing a testing time and needs to remain united to help the flood victims. He said people do not even have a drop to drink in the floods.
CEO Saylani Trust Muhammad Ghizal also joined the telethon. He said many areas are still inaccessible and no one has been able to reach them. He said the death toll could be much higher than officially reported.
Social worker and founder Sahara trust Abrar-ul-Haq and model Nadia Hussain joined the telethon.
پاکستان میں تاریخ کا بدترین سیلاب
پانی کا ریلا گھر مویشی سب بہا لے گیا
کڑی مشکل میں بول نے دیا متاثرین کا ساتھ
مکمل دیکھیں:https://t.co/TO32F3TPhD#Flood2022Telethon #FloodInPakistan #SpecialTransmission #BOLNews @jasmeenmanzoor pic.twitter.com/0tZ6XftQqT
— BOLNetwork (@BOLNETWORK) August 28, 2022
سیلاب زدگان کی امداد کا مشن
بول نے بڑا سنگ میل عبور کرلیا#BOLTelethone #FloodsInPakistan #Flood2022 #BreakingNews #BOLNews @jasmeenmanzoor @NADIAHUSSAIN_NH @AbrarUlHaqPK @ghaziusama pic.twitter.com/F7lSjxZUKe
— BOLNetwork (@BOLNETWORK) August 28, 2022
بارشیں اور سیلابی صورتحال
تاجروں نے خیموں کی قیمتیں بڑھا دیں
سی ای او سیلانی ٹرسٹ محمد غزال کی تنقید #FloodsInPakistan #FloodSituation #FloodsInPakistan #FloodTelethon #BOLFloodCell #BOLNews@jasmeenmanzoor @ghaziusama pic.twitter.com/kM9muQtiab
— BOLNetwork (@BOLNETWORK) August 28, 2022
Pakistan Biggest Telethon On BOL News
Today At 1:00 PM #BOLNews #Telethon #FloodsInPakistan #Pakistan pic.twitter.com/R4XAHiSrNY
— BOLNetwork (@BOLNETWORK) August 27, 2022
