Floods in Pakistan 2022: Pakistan’s biggest Telethon by Bol TV network

Bol TV Network has organised Pakistan’s biggest Telethon to raise funds for flood victims. Bol media held a segment where the public can support people in affected areas.

Senior anchorperson Jasmeen Manzoor lead the transmission while a large number of personalities from social workers, businessmen, politicians, and celebrities joined the show.

Guest speaker Zafar Abbas from JDC Foundation and businessman Mirza Ishtiaq Baig had earlier joined the show. Renowned scholar Maulana Tariq Jameel was also invited for to recite prayers for the well-being of the flood victims and the nation.

Social worker Abrar-ul-Haq, celebrities Nadia Hussain, Hadiqa Kiani, and the representatives of welfare organisations also joined the special transmission.

People from across Pakistan and around the world have donated over Rs 10,000,000 for flood relief. Viewers can call to make their contribution on 0213-5091437.

