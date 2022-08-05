FM asks International Community to demand cessation of Indian atrocities in Kashmir

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari stated that the international community must demand the cessation of India’s flagrant and pervasive human rights violations in Indian-occupied Kashmir (IOK), as well as a reversal of its unilateral and unlawful acts on August 5, 2019.

In a statement on the occasion of Youm-e-Istehsal, he stated that Pakistan’s ultimate goal remained the peaceful resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir conflict in line with relevant United Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolutions and the demands of the Kashmiri people.

“In this righteous cause, Pakistan will always stay in strong support and unity with our Kashmiri brothers till their legitimate rights are fully realized,” he said.

Foreign Minister stated that on August 5, 2019, India took unlawful and unilateral actions in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) in an attempt to change the internationally recognized disputed status of the occupied territory and to alter the demographic structure of the occupied area.

“In the previous three years, developments have made abundantly evident that India has been tirelessly pursuing its sinister aim of deepening demographic shifts in IIOJK.” It accomplishes this by coercive means to establish Hindu-dominated districts at the cost of Muslim majorities, the issuing of millions of falsified domicile certificates to non-Kashmiris, and modifications to land and property ownership rules.

Bilawal Bhutto went on to say that these actions are nothing more than an Indian attempt to eradicate the distinct Kashmiri identity, in contravention of UN Security Council resolutions and international law, particularly the Geneva Convention.

He said that the deployment of 900,000 troops had converted IIOJK into the world’s most militarized zone. The human misery imposed on Kashmiris by extra-judicial executions, arbitrary detentions, incarceration of the actual Kashmiri leadership, harassment, and other severe breaches of human rights is well-documented and widely denounced.

“Over 650 Kashmiris have been slain since August 5, 2019, with over 130 killed in 2022 alone.” According to Bilawal, India’s heinous treatment of Kashmiri journalists and human rights campaigners shows that it will go to any length to maintain its unlawful occupation.

Bilawal stated that India’s unlawful and unilateral acts on August 5 and subsequent actions indicate blatant disdain for international law, international community opinions, and Kashmiri people’s aspirations. “Indian state terrorism against Kashmiris has been documented.”

He went on to say that the UN must keep its pledge to provide the Kashmiri people the right to self-determination. Pakistan, according to the Foreign Minister, has always valued peaceful ties with its neighbors, especially India. Unfortunately, India’s actions and subsequent maneuverings have harmed peace and security. He also mentioned the South Asian atmosphere.

“India must continue to establish a suitable atmosphere for result-oriented participation.” This is critical for the region’s long-term peace and stability,” the Foreign Minister said.