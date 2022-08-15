Foreign Minister (FM) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari called PPP central leadership to Islamabad for meeting

The meeting has been called to discuss the issues related to the differences among candidates for by-elections

PPP has yet to decide the candidate for the by-polls in NA-246 Lyari

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister (FM) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Monday called Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leadership to Islamabad for an emergency meeting including Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah and others.

Sources in the know informed that the FM has called an emergency meeting and instructed CM Sindh, provincial ministers and other party leaders to reach Islamabad.

It was also disclosed that the meeting has been called to discuss the issues related to the differences among candidates for by-elections in Lyari and Malir.

CM Murad Ali Shah, Administrator Karachi Murtaza Wahab, Saeed Ghani, Waqar Mehdi, Shabbir Bajarani and other provincial ministers left for Islamabad on a private plane.

It is pertinent to mention here that PPP has yet to decide the candidate for the by-polls in NA-246 Lyari. The party seniors failed to finalize the name of the candidate while the names of Nabeel Gabol, Nadir Gabol, or Yusuf Baloch are under consideration.

At first, the senior leadership of PPP decided to give the party ticket to Asifa Bhutto Zardari to give a tough competition to PTI chairman Imran Khan in the by-election.

