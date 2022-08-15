Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
FM Bilawal Bhutto summons CM Sindh & others for meeting

FM Bilawal Bhutto summons CM Sindh & others for meeting

Articles
Advertisement
FM Bilawal Bhutto summons CM Sindh & others for meeting
Advertisement
  • Foreign Minister (FM) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari called PPP central leadership to Islamabad for meeting
  • The meeting has been called to discuss the issues related to the differences among candidates for by-elections
  • PPP has yet to decide the candidate for the by-polls in NA-246 Lyari
Advertisement

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister (FM) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Monday called Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leadership to Islamabad for an emergency meeting including Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah and others.

Sources in the know informed that the FM has called an emergency meeting and instructed CM Sindh, provincial ministers and other party leaders to reach Islamabad.

It was also disclosed that the meeting has been called to discuss the issues related to the differences among candidates for by-elections in Lyari and Malir.

CM Murad Ali Shah, Administrator Karachi Murtaza Wahab, Saeed Ghani, Waqar Mehdi, Shabbir Bajarani and other provincial ministers left for Islamabad on a private plane.

It is pertinent to mention here that PPP has yet to decide the candidate for the by-polls in NA-246 Lyari. The party seniors failed to finalize the name of the candidate while the names of Nabeel Gabol, Nadir Gabol, or Yusuf Baloch are under consideration.

Advertisement

At first, the senior leadership of PPP decided to give the party ticket to Asifa Bhutto Zardari to give a tough competition to PTI chairman Imran Khan in the by-election.

Also Read

Imran Khan calls meeting for scheduling of public gatherings
Imran Khan calls meeting for scheduling of public gatherings

Imran Khan has called a crucial meeting to discuss the schedule of...

Advertisement
Advertisement

Catch all the Pakistan News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story