FM Bilawal briefs French counterpart on flood situation

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari received a telephone call from French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna and briefed her on the devastating flood situation in Pakistan.

According to a statement by the Foreign Office, the French Foreign Minister offered condolences on the devastation caused by floods in Pakistan.

Bilawal thanked her for France’s expression of solidarity and offer of assistance to Pakistani people in this hour of need. The foreign minister briefed his French counterpart on the widespread destruction caused across Pakistan by unprecedented rainfall resulting in floods and landslides.

He informed that the floods have caused extensive loss of human lives, livelihoods, livestock, crops, property and infrastructure and the situation is likely to deteriorate further as heavy rains continue over areas already inundated by more than two months of storms and flooding.

The foreign minister further apprised his counterpart of the government’s humanitarian response to people in the affected areas, including establishing a relief fund for people all over the country and overseas to donate to the flood relief efforts.

FM Bilawal shared that a ‘UN Flash Appeal’ would be launched on 30 August. He expressed hope that the international community would contribute towards meeting the funding requirements of the flash appeal.

The two ministers also exchanged views on reinvigorating and strengthening the bilateral relations in areas of mutual interest.

Our thoughts go out to the Pakistani people facing terrible floods, to the families of the countless people missing and to the populations affected. France stands ready to provide help. — Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) August 27, 2022

Meanwhile, French President Emmanuel Macron while expressing solidarity with the flood victims of Pakistan has said that his country was ready to provide help.

On his Twitter handle, the French president said that their thought went to the people in Pakistan who had been facing terrible floods with countless people missing.

“Our thoughts go out to the Pakistani people facing terrible floods, to the families of the countless people missing and to the populations affected. France stands ready to provide help,” he posted.

