FM Bilawal briefs Saudi counterpart on flood damages

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Thursday had a telephonic conversation with Foreign Minister of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud.

While recalling fraternal bilateral ties between the two countries, the foreign minister welcomed Saudi Arabia’s commitment of $1 billion investment in Pakistan.

Bilawal also briefed his counterpart on damages caused by unprecedented floods. He thanked for the solidarity expressed and all possible assistance provided by Saudi Arabia.

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had recently cancelled to tour of four European countries due to the flood situation. He has appealed to the United Nations (UN) to help the flood-hit families.

Speaking to media in Shahdadkot on Tuesday, the foreign minister said there is a great need for tents in the affected areas of Sindh.

He said that we all have to face the difficulties together, many houses and crops have been damaged, and the Sindh government will provide relief to the victims through Benazir income support program.

“I am appealing to UN to help us in this difficult time, please help with rations, tents. Europe tour has been cancelled due to floods,” he added.

Bilawal Bhutto further said that people cannot be left alone, diseases are spreading in flood-affected areas, flood victims need immediate help, and the administration is assessing the damages in flood-affected areas.

