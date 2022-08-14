FM Bilawal congratulates nation on 75th Independence Day

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has congratulated the nation on the 75th Independence Day and paid tribute to the immense sacrifices rendered by our forefathers in the freedom struggle.

In his message issued on the occasion of the 75th Independence Day, Bilawal stated that democracy and equality were the aspirations of the founding fathers of the country.

Bilawal said that the Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah’s vision was to create a Pakistan that would be a role model for the Muslim world with an egalitarian society. “Every Pakistani has to play a role in making this country an ideal Muslim state,” he urged.

He said that the first unanimous constitution was a gift given to the nation by Zulfikar Ali Bhutto. He stressed that without the supremacy of the constitution, the concept of freedom will only be a distant dream.

He emphasized that the development process cannot be started without a balance between institutions. “We will not allow any conspiracy that will weaken the Constitution and the Parliament,” he resolved.

He stated that Benazir Bhutto fought a long struggle for the restoration of the 1973 Constitution and during this struggle sacrificed her life.

Bilawal further said that Pakistan was facing unprecedented internal and external challenges. He said that despite all these challenges, Pakistan still stands as a symbol of hope for the oppressed people of the world including our Kashmiri and Palestinian brothers and sisters.

He emphasized on the need to work together to overcome internal weaknesses and strengthen the prestige of Pakistan at the global level. He said that Pakistan stands shoulder to shoulder with the international community to face global challenges.

He said that having a strategic location, Pakistan expresses goodwill to the entire world and is committed to expanding its partnership with the international community.

He reiterated that Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) will continue to play a leading role in the struggle for democracy, equality and prosperity in the country.

