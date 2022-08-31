FM Bilawal, foreign diplomats conduct aerial view of flood-affected areas

Bilawal took the diplomats on aerial visit of flood-affected areas.

SUKKUR: Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari along with diplomats of more than 20 countries and representatives of international organizations went on an aerial visit to the flood-affected areas.

The foreign minister went on an aerial visit of Sindh, Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with the diplomats to oversee the flood situation.

Diplomats of Turkmenistan, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Azerbaijan, Germany, Spain, China, France, Japan, Italy, South Korea, Qatar and Turkey visited the flood-affected areas. The representatives of global organizations including the United Nations also visited the flood-affected areas.

Federal Minister Khursheed Shah and Chief Minister Sindh welcomed Bilawal Bhutto and the diplomats upon arrival at Sukkur airport.

NDMA officials briefed the diplomats and representatives of international organizations regarding the flood disaster at Sukkur airport. Bilawal welcomed the envoys of various countries and briefed them about the flood losses in Pakistan.

In a statement on Twitter, Bilawal said he rook a group of diplomats for an aerial view of flood-affected regions. “The scale of the devastation is difficult to comprehend until you witness the disaster with your own eyes,” the foreign minister said.

Took a group of diplomats for an aerial view of flood affected regions. The scale of the devastation is difficult to comprehend until you witness the disaster with your own eyes. #PakistanFloods pic.twitter.com/fsTwvjcWzD — BilawalBhuttoZardari (@BBhuttoZardari) August 31, 2022



Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has appealed for funds to help with the flood situation. The UN launched a flash appeal to collect $160 million in funds.

After the appeal of Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, the United States has given assistance $30 million (approx. Rs6.5 billion) to Pakistan.

Global organizations including World Bank, Asian Development Bank, World Health Organization, UNICEF, Red Crescent and Red Cross have responded positively, and countries like China, Turkey, America, Great Britain, Azerbaijan, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Kuwait, United Arab Emirates and others announced immediate aid.

As many as 16 consignments of relief goods and equipment including tents, medicines, and food rations have been received so far from friendly countries to assist efforts in the flood hit areas of the country.

The maximum relief consignments of seven aircraft were sent from Turkey on C-130 aircraft carrying 600 family tent, 1008 food boxes, 1000 hygiene boxes, 395 kg baby food, 2000 blankets, 432 cooking kit, 1440 pillows, 1296 mattresses, and 426,093 medical kits.

However, five C-130 aircraft from the United Arab Emirates were received carrying 90,450 pounds (lbs.) food stuff including rice, lentils, food items, hygiene kits and tents. From China, four Y-20 aircraft carrying 3,000 tents were received so far.

The sorties started arriving from August 28 while responding to the call for foreign assistance to support the relief efforts after devastating floods that hit various parts of the country.

