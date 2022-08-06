FM Bilawal urges UNSC to play role in settlement of Kashmir dispute

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari urged the UN Security Council and the Secretary-General to make concerted efforts to promote a peaceful settlement of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute in accordance with the relevant resolutions and wishes of the Kashmiri people.

The foreign minister has written a comprehensive letter addressed to the President of the United Nations Security Council, President UN General Assembly, Un Secretary General, and the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights regarding the alarming situation in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) in the wake of India’s illegal and unilateral actions of 5 August 2019.

The letter emphasizes that the illegal measures taken by India three years ago constitute a flagrant violation of international law including the UN Charter and the relevant UN Security Council resolutions.

The foreign minister also underscored that as part of its brutal colonial enterprise to deny the right of self-determination to the Kashmiri people, India has resorted to a series of illegal actions, gross and widespread violations of human rights, and other crimes, including extra-judicial killings of innocent Kashmiris in fake encounters.

“Incarceration of almost the entire Kashmiri political leadership, the brutal and inhumane treatment meted to them, and their sham trials and convictions are among India’s attempts to punish Kashmiri leaders seeking freedom by peaceful means,” the foreign minister

He also highlighted that the illegal demographic changes being undertaken by India in the occupied territory are also in gross violation of international law including the 4th Geneva Convention.

The foreign minister recalled that the only legal basis for the resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute is the UNSC resolutions, stipulating that the final disposition of the State of Jammu and Kashmir is to be decided by its people through the democratic method of a free and impartial plebiscite conducted under the auspices of the UN.

The letter also outlined steps that the UN Security Council, the UN Human Rights Council, the UN Secretary-General, the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights and other UN entities can undertake to end India’s human rights violations in IIOJK and avert the danger of conflict between Pakistan and India.

