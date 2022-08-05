FO confirms safe return of journalist gone missing in Kabul

The Foreign Office confirmed the safe return of Pakistani journalist Anas Mallick

Anas Mallick reportedly went missing on Thursday afternoon

Anas Mallick covers foreign affairs, Pak-Afghan matters, military and conflict

ISLAMABAD: The Foreign Office on Friday confirmed the safe return of Pakistani journalist Anas Mallick who had gone missing in Afghanistan’s capital Kabul the earlier day.

“So glad that Anas Mallick is safely back in Kabul. Alhamdolillah,” the Foreign Office said in a tweet following the earlier post of his disappearance.

Journalist Anas Mallick also confirmed his return via his Twitter handle, saying “I am back”.

The Foreign Office earlier had said that all possible efforts were being made to ascertain the whereabouts of Pakistani journalist Anas Mallick, and to ensure his safety and early return.

“We at the Foreign Office are deeply concerned about the disappearance of Anas Mallick from Kabul yesterday,” FO Spokesperson Asim Iftikhar said.

The spokesperson said, “We are in touch with local authorities and Pakistan Embassy in Kabul for his early and safe return to Pakistan.”

Anas Mallick reportedly went missing on Thursday afternoon. As per his tweet of August 3, he was in the Afghan capital to cover the first anniversary of the fall of Kabul.

Working as the Pakistan bureau chief of Wion News in Islamabad, Anas Mallick covers foreign affairs, Pak-Afghan matters, military and conflict.

