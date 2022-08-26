FO rejects aspersions of PM’s meeting with Israelis in Doha

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Office has categorically rejected the aspersions of having any meeting between Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif or any Pakistani officials with Israelis in Doha.

Foreign Office spokesperson Asim Iftikhar was responding to a question during his weekly news briefing in Islamabad on Friday regarding the parking of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s plane alongside an Israeli jet at Doha during his recent visit to Qatar.

The spokesperson said some media reports are casting aspersions on the co-incidence of the timings of the visit of an Israeli delegation with the visit of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to Qatar. He categorically rejected such aspersions and termed them as baseless and unfounded.

Regarding Pakistan’s position on Arab-Israel dispute, the spokesperson said Pakistan steadfastly supports Palestinian’s inalienable right to self-determination.

He said having a viable, independent, and contiguous Palestinian State with pre-1967 borders and with Quds Al-Sharif as its capital is vital for lasting peace in the Middle East.

Several sections of the media have claimed that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s visit to Qatar coincided with a trip by a delegation of Israeli intelligence service Mossad. It had raised apprehension about whether the proximity of the Pakistani and Israeli jets in the parking area was a coincidence.

About India’s announcement of the findings of an internal Court of Inquiry regarding the incident of firing of a rogue supersonic missile into Pakistani territory and their decision to terminate the services of three Indian Air Force officers, the Spokesperson said Pakistan categorically rejects India’s purported closure of the highly irresponsible incident and reiterates its demand for a joint probe.

Answering a question, he said India is committing grave human rights violation in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir by issuing domiciles and granting voting rights to non-Kashmiris in a bid to convert Muslim majority into minority in the IIOJK.

The prime minister had recently completed a successful two-day official visit to Qatar. During his visit, the Prime Minister held separate meetings with the Emir of Qatar His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and the Prime Minister of Qatar Sheikh Khalid bin Khalifa Abdulaziz Al Thani, in which issues of bilateral and mutual interest were discussed and to increase mutual trade.

It was agreed to strengthen institutional links and increase cooperation in the fields of agriculture, food, energy and to encourage Qatar’s investment in the fields of renewable energy, tourism and hospitality in Pakistan. The prime minister also met the delegations of Qatar Investment Authority and Business Association.

