ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will embark on an official visit to Germany, Denmark, Sweden and Norway form Monday (August 22).

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, besides consolidating and expanding bilateral cooperation with the important partners, the visits will provide a valuable opportunity to further strengthen Pakistan’s engagement with Europe and to share perspective on regional and global issues.

In addition to meeting his respective counterparts in Berlin, Copenhagen, Stockholm and Oslo, the foreign minister will also interact with the media.

The focus of the visit would be on further deepening and broadening Pakistan’s economic engagement with the key export destinations and identifying more opportunities for our people.

FM Bilawal Zardari is also scheduled to sign a ‘Green Framework Engagement’ agreement with Denmark, focusing on Climate Change Cooperation, a priority area of the government.

Pakistan has long-standing, multi-dimensional relations with Germany, Denmark, Sweden, and Norway.

These countries are important destinations for our students to pursue higher education, and have significant investment ties with Pakistan.

On August 18, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had asked the Digital Cooperation Organisation (DCO) to support digital education for youth in Pakistan.

Bilawal Zardari had said this while talking to Secretary General of Digital Cooperation Organization Damah Al-Yahya via video link.

They had exchanged matters pertaining to development in digital economy in all member countries including Pakistan.

The foreign minister had said Pakistan was desirous of and was ready to keep pace with the changing world.

Appreciating Pakistan’s diplomatic role, the secretary general of the organisation had said Pakistan had always played a responsible role as one of the founding members of the organisation.

The Digital Cooperation Organization is a seven-member forum comprising Bahrain, Jordan, Kuwait, Nigeria, Oman, Pakistan and Saudi Arabia that aims to drive greater cooperation in entrepreneurship, business growth and employment in a shared digital economy.

On August 16, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) had expressed keen interest in cooperation and investment in plasma fractionation facility and digitization of health sector in Pakistan.