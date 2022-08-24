Advertisement
  Four more children killed in Balochistan's rains and floods: PDMA
Four more children killed in Balochistan’s rains and floods: PDMA

Articles
Four more children killed in Balochistan’s rains and flood: PDMA. Image:: File

Four more children were killed, raising the death toll to 234, and three persons were injured due to rains and flood in Balochistan in the last 24 hours, said the Pakistan Disaster Management Authority (PDMA).

The PDMA has released a report on damages caused by rains and floods.

As per the report, 110 men, 55 women and 69 Children were among the dead.

The deaths occurred in Quetta, Bolan, Zob, Khuzdar and other areas.

Whereas as many as 201 persons were injured in rain-related incidents.

27,747 houses collapsed and were partially damaged, the report said.

Various highways covering 710 kilometers have also been severely affected by the rains.

About 170,377 livestock were killed in rains, furthermore standing crops cultivated on about 198,461 acres of land and solar panels, tube wells and borings were damaged.

