Four soldiers embraced martyrdom in North Waziristan attack

ISLAMABAD: In a suicide attack in North Waziristan four soldiers of the Pakistan Army embraced martyrdom, said a statement issued by Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).
The Pakistan Army media wing said that a Pakistan Army convoy was targeted in North Waziristan’s Mir Ali as a result four personnel namely Lance Naik, Shahzaib, Lance Naik, Sajjad, Sepoy, Umair and Sepoy Khurram embraced martyrdom.
The ISPR further said Pakistan Army is committed to eliminating the menace of terrorism from the country.
Earlier, the security forces killed six terrorists during an intelligence-based operation in Dattakhel area of North Waziristan tribal district.
One soldier embraced martyrdom in the operation, the army’s media wing said in a statement.
It said troops executed a successful operation during which six terrorists were killed. Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the terrorists, the ISPR said, adding they remained actively involved in terrorist activities against security forces.
However, during an intense exchange of fire, Lance Naik Islamuddin, 34, a resident of Khyber tribal district, having fought gallantly, embraced shahadat.
