  • News
  • Pakistan
  • Four soldiers embraced martyrdom in North Waziristan attack
Four soldiers embraced martyrdom in North Waziristan attack

  • Four soldiers of the Pakistan Army embraced martyrdom in North Waziristan
  • A Pakistan Army convoy was targeted in North Waziristan’s Mir Ali
  • The ISPR said Pakistan Army is committed to eliminating the menace of terrorism from the country
ISLAMABAD: In a suicide attack in North Waziristan four soldiers of the Pakistan Army embraced martyrdom, said a statement issued by Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

The Pakistan Army media wing said that a Pakistan Army convoy was targeted in North Waziristan’s Mir Ali as a result four personnel namely Lance Naik, Shahzaib, Lance Naik, Sajjad, Sepoy, Umair and Sepoy Khurram embraced martyrdom.

The ISPR further said Pakistan Army is committed to eliminating the menace of terrorism from the country.

Earlier, the security for­ces killed six terrorists dur­ing an intelligence-based operation in Datta­khel area of North Waziri­stan tribal district.

One soldier embraced martyrdom in the operation, the army’s media wing said in a statement.

It said troops executed a successful operation during which six terrorists were killed. Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the terrorists, the ISPR said, adding they remained actively involved in terrorist activities against security forces.

However, during an intense exchange of fire, Lance Naik Islamuddin, 34, a resident of Khyber tribal district, having fought gallantly, embraced shahadat.

