Karachi- President, Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FPCCI) Irfan Iqbal Sheikh, has extended his full support from the platform of FPCCI to collaborate on joint programmes with Prime Minister’s Youth Programme (PMYP) – be it business & agricultural loans; skill development programmes and employment generation.

He added that youth is Pakistan’s greatest asset and they account for 65 percent of the total population of the country. Additionally, we should also not forget to educate, empower, employ and emancipate the young women as women are 52 percent of Pakistan, he added.

SAPM to Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Shaza Fatima Khawaja said that the youth Programmes the soul of the Prime Minister’s vision to empower youth and is the most precious asset of Pakistan. The journey started with the establishment of the Youth Affairs Wing to empower young people with the skill set, resources, and self-reliance opportunities by initiating a grand youth development programmes catering to multiple domains.

Senior Vice President FPCCI, Suleman Chawla, said that FPCCI is the right platform on many counts to support PMYP: (i) it can facilitate the load disbursements to youth diligently and in diverse sectors (ii) FPCCI can provide guidance to the youth to make their businesses viable and successful (iii) FPCCI can jointly organize job fairs, skill development programmes and seminars (iv) the apex body has the presence and linkages across Pakistan and across sectors to create an enabling environment in the length & breadth of the country (v) FPCCI can help bridge industry-academia disconnect.

Irfan Iqbal Sheikh has also proposed to the government that FPCCI & PMYP can bring international skills, social and business development institutions like GIZ, TVET, JICA, DFID, UNIDO, USAID, etc. on board to provide maximum support and assistance to the very motivated, talented and hard-working youth of the country.

