FPCCI held a delegation of German Investors for tourism sector

KARACHI: The Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) and health authorities met in Karachi with a trade delegation from Germany to address issues of mutual concern.

A delegation from Business Coral GmbH, led by its CEO Syed Mohsin Raza, reportedly met with representatives from the health sector and the FPCCI delegation to discuss investment potential and to offer specialised services and knowledge relating to Pakistan’s tourist and healthcare sectors.

The German corporation advertised job openings for Pakistani nurses and paramedics in German hospitals during the meeting.

Also Read German investors confidence drops, as gas crisis halts A closely watched survey released on Tuesday showed that German investors confidence...

The trade delegation has also stated a strong desire to investigate business opportunities in Pakistan’s tourist sector.

Advertisement

The state news agency had earlier stated, citing an official source in Abu Dhabi, that the United Arab Emirates (UAE) also planned to invest $1 billion in Pakistan’s commercial and investment sectors.

The action intends to investigate new investment prospects, strengthen bilateral economic relationships, and increase cooperation between parties on projects spanning numerous economic sectors.