FPCCI held a delegation of German Investors for tourism sector

German investors confidence drops, as gas crisis halts
A closely watched survey released on Tuesday showed that German investors confidence...
KARACHI: The Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) and health authorities met in Karachi with a trade delegation from Germany to address issues of mutual concern.
A delegation from Business Coral GmbH, led by its CEO Syed Mohsin Raza, reportedly met with representatives from the health sector and the FPCCI delegation to discuss investment potential and to offer specialised services and knowledge relating to Pakistan’s tourist and healthcare sectors.
The German corporation advertised job openings for Pakistani nurses and paramedics in German hospitals during the meeting.
The trade delegation has also stated a strong desire to investigate business opportunities in Pakistan’s tourist sector.
The state news agency had earlier stated, citing an official source in Abu Dhabi, that the United Arab Emirates (UAE) also planned to invest $1 billion in Pakistan’s commercial and investment sectors.
The action intends to investigate new investment prospects, strengthen bilateral economic relationships, and increase cooperation between parties on projects spanning numerous economic sectors.
Catch all the Pakistan News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.