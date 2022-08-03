Advertisement
Fuel adjustment charges will decrease from next month: NA told

Fuel price adjustment is being collected after every two months.

ISLAMABAD: An attention-calling notice was passed in the National Assembly against the additional amount of fuel price adjustment collected through electricity bills.

Jamaat-e-Islami MNA Maulana Abdul Akbar Chitrali raised the matter. He said fuel adjustment charges have been imposed of Rs2500 have been imposed on a bill of Rs1800. GDA leader Dr Fahmida Mirza said electricity has been made more expensive for residents of Karachi.

Parliamentary Secretary for Energy Rana Iradat Sharif Khan informed the National Assembly that fuel adjustment charges were being levied in the electricity bills after every two months keeping in view fuel prices in the country.

If the fuel adjustment charges were not recovered, then the circular debt would increase proportionately, which might result in the bankruptcy of distribution companies, he said while replying to the calling attention notice.

Rana Iradat Khan said the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) determined the energy prices after every two months and also decided the fuel adjustment charges.

He said the circular debt had doubled during over three-year tenure of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf regime, and the present government had reduced its volume.

The fuel adjustment charges would start coming down after next month, he added. He said NEPRA was worked under the law.

Answering a question, Rana Iradat Khan said it was not the present government only but the previous ones also which levied the fuel adjustment charges. The provinces were given net hydel charges which the provincial governments spent on the development hydroelectric generating areas, he added.

 

 

LAHORE: Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday heard a petition against the...

