Funeral prayers of Chief Naik Mudassar Fayyaz offered at his hometown

SHAKARGARH: The funeral prayers of Chief Naik Mudassar Fayyaz were offered on Wednesday with full military honor at Government High School ground. Senior military, civil, and political personnel were present in huge numbers. Floral wreaths sent by the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) were also laid, BOL News reported.

Chief Naik Mudassar Fayyaz was one of the martyrs of the helicopter crash in Lasbela, along with five other senior Army officials. On the arrival of the martyr’s body at his home, wrapped in the flag of Pakistan, his widowed wife couldn’t control her emotions. The family of the martyred soul was surrounded by the cascade and wept for the last time at his coffin. After his funeral prayers were offered at High School ground, and the martyred soul was laid to rest in the local graveyard of Shakargarh.

Chief Naik Mudassar Fayyaz was the last of the four brothers and sisters. He married one and a half years ago. The mother of the martyred soul told the media that she is proud of her son’s martyrdom.

All the six officers and soldiers, including Lt General Sarfraz Ali, Brig (Approved Major General) Amjad Hanif, Brig Muhammad Khalid, Major Saeed Ahmed, Major M. Talha Manan, and Naik Mudassar Fayyaz embraced Shahadat in a helicopter crash during the flood operation in Balochistan.

According to ISPR, the wreckage of the unfortunate helicopter was found in the Lasbela district. The accident occurred due to bad weather, as per initial investigations.

