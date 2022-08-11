Gen Bajwa arrives in UK on official visit

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa arrived in the United Kingdom on an official visit on Thursday.

Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) in a press release issued on Thursday said that General Bajwa will attend the passing out parade at the Royal Military Academy, Sandhurst, as the chief guest.

The ISPR furthered that the COAS will also call on the military leadership of the UK during the visit.

Earlier, General Bajwa also met Commander Iraqi Navy Lieutenant General Ahmed Jasim Maarij Abdullah Al Zayid.

During the meeting, the army’s media wing said, matters of mutual interest, regional security issues and measures to further enhance bilateral defence collaboration were discussed.

The COAS said that Pakistan values its brotherly relationship with Iraq and acknowledged sacrifices rendered by the Iraqi nation in fighting terrorism. He also said that terrorism is a global threat that has the potential to destabilise the region that needs a well-coordinated response.