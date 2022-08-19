Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa and US Central Command (Centcom) Commander General Michael E. Kurilla discussed the matters of mutual interest, regional security situation, and stability, defence and security cooperation particularly military to military ties at a meeting at the Pakistan Army General Headquarters (GHQ).

According to a statement by Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the Centcom commander had the other day a one-on-one meeting, which was followed by a delegation-level meeting in which Pakistan Army’s counter-terrorism efforts and significant contributions toward regional peace and stability were discussed.

The Pakistan-US military training exchange programme also came under discussion.

The military’s media wing said, “The visiting dignitary acknowledged Pakistan Army’s commendable efforts in the fight against terrorism, counter-terrorism experiences, and efforts for regional peace and stability.”

The ISPR added that the visiting dignitary also visited Army Museum and took a keen interest in various historical enclosures.