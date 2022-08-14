Google honours Pakistan on 75th Independence Day

Google has continued its tradition and honoured Pakistan on the occasion of Independence Day with a doodle on its homepage.

This year’s doodle features the historic Frere Hall building, located in the city of Karachi, the provincial capital of Sindh, Pakistan. Google also wished a Happy Independence Day to Pakistan.

Frere Hall was built to serve as a town hall in 1865. The historic building is now a popular tourist destination that houses Karachi’s largest library, the Liaquat National Library, with a collection of more than 70,000 books and manuscripts. In 1980, famous Pakistani artist Sadequain was chosen to decorate the hall’s ceilings.

“Today’s Doodle celebrates the 75th Independence Day in Pakistan! On this day in 1947, Pakistan gained independence and became a sovereign nation. This public holiday also commemorates the deeds and legacies of Pakistan’s founders,” it said in a statement on the occasion.

Celebrations for Pakistan’s Independence Day start with a 31-gun salute in the capital city Islamabad, followed by flag-raising ceremonies at presidential and parliament buildings.

Many speeches on national progress are made by political leaders and televised live to the public. Festivities such as parades, firework displays, patriotic concerts and award ceremonies are also held throughout the country.

Google doodles are fun, surprising and sometimes spontaneous changes that are made to the Google logo to celebrate holidays, anniversaries and the lives of famous artists, pioneers and scientists.

