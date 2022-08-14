Gov intends to provide facilities to children of sweet homes :PM

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday stated that the government was committed to providing services to the children of Pakistan Sweet Homes

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday stated that the government was committed to providing services to the children of Pakistan Sweet Homes.

During his visit to sweet home, the prime minister also announced a donation of buses for the institute’s transportation needs.

The prime minister praised Pakistan Sweet Homes Patron-in-Chief Zamurd Khan, his associates, and instructors for the training and education provided to the youngsters. Marriyum Aurangzeb, Minister of Information and Broadcasting, Haneef Abbasi, and legislators joined the prime minister.

He stated that the entire country was commemorating the 75th anniversary of its independence, and he was delighted to celebrate this wonderful day with the children of sweet home.

According to the prime minister, the network of pleasant homes serves a noble and patriotic objective. The youngsters had previously provided the prime minister with a guard of honor upon his arrival. The prime minister sliced a cake and stirred it with the kids. The children also sang patriotic songs and delivered remarks.

Earlier, Addressing a national flag-hoisting and unveiling of the re-recording ceremony of the national anthem at the Jinnah Convention, the prime minister said that like their forefathers, on this 75th Independence Day, they have vowed to transform Pakistan into an economic power.

The ceremony was attended by federal ministers, parliamentarians, senior military, and law enforcement agencies leadership, and people belonging to all walks of life.

“If we can become a nuclear power, we can also become an economic power but we have to strive day and night and prove to the world that we are no less than anyone in the world,” the prime minister said.