Government took fright at Imran Khan’s popularity: PTI leaders

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders said on Monday that the government has been in a panic and insecurity from Imran Khan’s growing popularity among the masses and has registered a fake FIR against PTI Chief Imran Khan.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi was addressing media when said that the whole country was disturbed and people came out to the streets across Pakistan after the news surfaced regarding the arrest of PTI chief.

“The IHC has given Imran Khan protective bail till Thursday,” he said.

He opined that Imran Khan has kicked off his campaign in Rawalpindi and that the government took fright at it adding that it doesn’t suit the democratic mode of governance. “Only solution for the incumbent government is not to be stubborn and go for the general election.”

On the other hand, Fawad Chaudhry said that yesterday’s gathering was the first rally of PTI that has shaken the coalition this much that they have registered a fake against Imran Khan.

He opined that the media operation going on recently has been the first in history. “People from all major cities in Pakistan were out on the streets for the support of Khan and that was a tester for the incumbent government.

He also claimed that before September 10 the government will be thrown out.

