Governor Punjab to take oath from newly elected Cabinet

ISLAMABAD: Governor Punjab Baligh-ur-Rehman has decided to administer the oath to the newly elected Punjab Cabinet, reported BOL News on Friday.

Sources in the know informed that the decision came up as a move to improve working relationships with the provincial government.

The newly appointed Cabinet was announced by the Chief Minister of Punjab Pervaiz Elahi after the approval by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chief Imran Khan.

It should be noted that Dr. Yasmin Rashid, Mian Aslam Iqbal, Mian Mahmood-ul-Rashid, Murad Ras, Ali Afzal Sahi and Latif Nazar have been included in the Punjab Cabinet.

In the cabinet, Raja Basharat, Nawabzdah Mansoor, Sardar Mohsin Laghari, Ghazanfar Abbas Chhina, Sardar Shahabuddin, Sardar Hasnain Bahadur Darishak, Element Majeed Niazi, Malik Taimur, Munib Cheema, Ali Abbas Shah will also be the part.

Apart from this, the names of Sardar Hashim Dogar, Sardar Asif Nakai, Raja Yasir Humayun, Khurram Work, Hussain Jahaniya and Gardizi are also included in the Punjab cabinet. As Hussain Jahanian Gurdizi could not attend today’s video link meeting, Colonel Retd Muhammad Hashim Dogar was given the Ministry of Interior and Malik Taimur the Ministry of Sports.

