56 percent of fuel adjustment charges will not be taken from consumers

Qatar aims to invest $3 billion in Pakistan and also interested in investing in solar projects

Saudi Arabia and Qatar have agreed to invest in Pakistan

Advertisement

Islamabad-Finance Minister Miftah Ismail on Friday said that the International Monetary Fund’s target has almost been achieved by the government.

While addressing a press conference, Finance Minister Miftah Ismail said that 56 percent of fuel adjustment charges will not be taken from consumers thus another committee has been formed to look into this matter.

He said that the committee will consider for the convenience of consumers of 200 to 300 units, the charges of May’s fuel aid will be adjusted in August.

He said that Qatar aims to invest $3 billion in Pakistan and Qatar’s government is also interested in investing in solar projects.

Finance Minister said that Saudi Arabia and Qatar have agreed to invest in the country while Qatar is interested in long-term leasing of airports. He said that Qatar has also shown interest in LNG plants.

Advertisement

He informed that the Ministry of Finance has given 28 billion to help the flood victims. The donors have also been contacted to help the flood victims. The relief work is currently being done, after which the rehabilitation work will be initiated.

He said that it is difficult to estimate the damage caused by the flood, seven to eight lakh cattle died and buildings worth billions were also damaged in heavy rains. He said if the water is not removed in time, agriculture will also be affected.

The minister further said that no one is happy with inflation but he did not take any decision not approved by the Prime Minister.a

Also Read IMF programme to resume in a day or two, claims Finance Minister Miftah Ismail The finance minister revealed that as many as 80kg gold is smuggled...