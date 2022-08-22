Govt decides to hold donors’ conference for rehabilitation of flood-hit areas

ISLAMABAD: The government on Monday decided to hold a donors’ conference for rehabilitation of flood affected areas of the country.

The decision was taken in a meeting of relevant officials held here with Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif in chair to review the progress of relief and rehabilitation measures in the flood affected areas.

Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb, Minister for Climate Change Sherry Rehman, Advisor to PM Ahad Cheema, Member Provincial Assembly Punjab Awais Leghari, Chairman National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Lt. Gen. Akhtar Nawaz and relevant senior officials attended the meeting.

The Prime Minister said that the international institutions should be briefed about the devastation caused by floods in the country as well as the ongoing relief and rehabilitation efforts by the federal and provincial governments.

Also Read PM Shehbaz, army chief discuss relief activities in flood-hit areas ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif held a telephonic conversation with Chief of...

Advertisement

He also appealed the philanthropists to generously contribute in the Prime Minister’s Flood Relief Fund.

The prime minister directed to immediately dispatch 40,000 tents and 100,000 ration packets to the flood affected areas and take measures for the reconstruction and rehabilitation of flood-hit areas.

PM Shehbaz also directed all the institutions concerned to speed up the process of relief and rehabilitation in the flood affected areas on emergency basis.

On August 21, Shehbaz Sharif had held a telephonic conversation with Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa, who had briefed him about Pakistan Army’s ongoing relief activities in flood-hit areas of Sindh and Balochistan.

The prime minister had directed that helicopters should be provided to facilitate the rescue and relief activities in those areas of Sindh and Balochistan where roads and bridges had been destroyed.

The army chief had informed him that special instructions had been issued to the Commander Southern Command regarding relief operations in Balochistan.

Advertisement

Prime Minister Shehbaz had appreciated the cooperation and passion of the Pakistan Army for rescue and relief of the flood victims.

Meanwhile, during telephonic conversation with the prime minister, Chairman National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Lt General Akhtar Nawaz had also briefed him about the latest situation of rains and floods in Sindh.

The PM had directed him to speed up the rescue, relief and rehabilitation of flood victims.