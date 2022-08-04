The government has decided in principle to submit a declaration in Supreme Court following the verdict by the Election Commission of Pakistan in the PTI prohibited funding case.

This was stated by Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb while briefing the media regarding the decision taken in the Federal cabinet in Islamabad on Thursday.

She said the Ministry of Law and Justice, after reviewing all legal aspects, will present the declaration in the next cabinet meeting.

The Minister said the cabinet also directed the FIA to hold an investigation on the aspects of money laundering, fake accounts, misappropriation of funds and use of charity money. She said representatives from State Bank of Pakistan, FBR, FIA and other financial institutions will be part of the investigation team.

The cabinet paid rich tribute to the martyrs who lost their lives in a helicopter crash in Balochistan.

The cabinet lauded the performance of the Ministry of Religious Affairs for its satisfactory Hajj arrangements.

Marriyum Aurangzeb said reports of NDMA and PDMA were presented before the cabinet to review relief activities in flood-affected areas of Balochistan. She said the cabinet also appreciated the work of NDMA and PDMA.

She said the cabinet asked the NDMA to hold a comprehensive survey to assess the damages of floods.

She said the cabinet asked the Economic Affairs Division to engage international donor agencies to play their role in the relief and rehabilitation of the flood-affected areas of the country.

The cabinet also approved the Pakistan-Denmark framework agreement to enhance bilateral economic relations.

The Minister said Prime Minister has directed the authorities concerned to immediately provide relief goods to affected people. She said Prime Minister also directed to provide one million rupees to the families of deceased persons.