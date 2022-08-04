Govt has not withdrawn tax on electricity bills yet, clarifies Finance Division

Govt has not withdrawn tax on electricity bills yet, clarifies Finance Division . Image: File

Advertisement

The Finance Division on Thursday clarified the news from some media channels that Govt has taken back the decision of tax on electricity bills, it is clarified that there is no authenticity in such news and no decision has so far been taken by the govt. However, talks are been held with traders and business community on taxes on electricity Bills, said a press release issued here by Finance Division. Earlier on Monday, Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Miftah Ismail in Islamabad assured the business community of addressing their apprehensions regarding taxation on the electricity bills. Talking to the delegation of Markazi Tanzeem-e-Tajaran Pakistan headed by its President Muhammad Kashif Chaudary at the finance division, the minister assured them of resolving their issue. Also Read ).push({}); ).push({});

The delegation comprised of Sharjeel Mir, Zia Ahmed Raja and Tahir Taj Bhatti, said a press statement issued by the finance ministry.

Miftah acknowledged the contribution of the business community to the economic development of the country and assured them that the government would take every required step to facilitate and support this community.

Also Read Fuel adjustment charges will decrease from next month: NA told ISLAMABAD: An attention-calling notice was passed in the National Assembly against the...

President Markazi Tanzeem-e-Tajaran Pakistan apprised the minister about the issues being faced by the business community especially related to taxation on electricity bills.

The delegation requested the finance minister to resolve their issues as this community plays a significantly positive role in the economic development of the country.

The delegation thanked the minister for cooperation and for addressing their concerns positively, the statement added.

Advertisement

Earlier on Sunday, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Vice President Maryam Nawaz said that Miftah Ismail has assured her of resolving the issues of the traders.